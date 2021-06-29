Van ECK Associates Corp Has $266,000 Position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 58.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Life Storage by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,886,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,784,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253,731 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Life Storage by 478.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,650,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019,421 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Life Storage by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,747,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,114,000 after acquiring an additional 928,960 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,298,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,624,000 after buying an additional 123,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $109,855,000. 95.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total transaction of $57,509.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $477,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,301 shares of company stock worth $1,277,029. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Life Storage stock opened at $108.25 on Tuesday. Life Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.90 and a 52-week high of $108.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.00. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 48.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.38). Life Storage had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $171.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.56%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LSI shares. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $85.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Life Storage from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.54.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

