Van ECK Associates Corp Has $306,000 Stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CubeSmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,712,000. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 13.1% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 12,476,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,838 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 7,109,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,317 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,768,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,437,000 after purchasing an additional 504,734 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,415,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,251,000 after purchasing an additional 480,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CUBE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.80.

NYSE CUBE opened at $47.06 on Tuesday. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $26.28 and a 1 year high of $47.87. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 9.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.07%.

In related news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 6,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $286,802.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,083 shares in the company, valued at $20,002,156.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel D. Keaton sold 15,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $627,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,294 shares in the company, valued at $2,419,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,265 shares of company stock worth $1,893,265 over the last 90 days. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

