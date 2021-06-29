Van ECK Associates Corp Has $359,000 Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 16.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Xylem were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the first quarter worth about $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,948 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.59, for a total value of $639,945.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,353,942.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 611 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total transaction of $71,548.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,009.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,492 shares of company stock valued at $1,654,660. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XYL opened at $119.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.38, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.06 and a fifty-two week high of $121.00.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.37%.

XYL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Xylem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.17.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

