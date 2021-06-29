Van ECK Associates Corp Takes Position in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)

Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 53,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGRO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,914,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,766,000 after buying an additional 775,868 shares during the period. Westwood Global Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Adecoagro by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 2,561,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,420,000 after purchasing an additional 616,203 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,908,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,383,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Adecoagro by 2,005.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 96,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 92,273 shares during the period. 55.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adecoagro alerts:

Shares of AGRO opened at $10.08 on Tuesday. Adecoagro S.A. has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $11.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $174.79 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Adecoagro S.A. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

AGRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Adecoagro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Adecoagro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

About Adecoagro

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. It engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as in sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as wheat, corn, soybeans, peanut, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Adecoagro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecoagro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.