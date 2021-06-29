VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) is Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF makes up 2.4% of Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.33% of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF worth $6,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 448,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,335,000 after purchasing an additional 27,701 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $895,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 548,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,566,000 after purchasing an additional 102,159 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter.

ITM remained flat at $$51.78 on Tuesday. 14,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,250. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.74. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF has a one year low of $50.84 and a one year high of $52.38.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

