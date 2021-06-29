VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT) Shares Sold by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. cut its position in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT) by 23.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,375 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 203,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 32,513 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 80,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 7,080 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 28,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 5,803 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,032,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF alerts:

VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF stock opened at $20.00 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF has a 52 week low of $12.09 and a 52 week high of $20.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.52.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.