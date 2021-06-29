Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) Holdings Raised by Oregon Health & Science University

Oregon Health & Science University increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,831,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 629,378 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF comprises approximately 100.0% of Oregon Health & Science University’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Oregon Health & Science University owned about 5.12% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF worth $208,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ESGV traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,494. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $54.42 and a 1-year high of $79.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.73.

