Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) Stock Holdings Increased by Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) by 132.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,271 shares during the quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $2,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 227.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,794,000 after purchasing an additional 62,899 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,016,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 44,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,697,000.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of EDV stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.67. 4,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,682. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.71. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $121.99 and a twelve month high of $177.55.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

