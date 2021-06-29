Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Acquired by Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 70.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 19,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 8,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $189.80. The stock had a trading volume of 5,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,402. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $182.82. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $113.69 and a twelve month high of $190.71.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

