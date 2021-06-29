Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio (VGRO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on July 9th

Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio (TSE:VGRO) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.1507 per share on Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This is a boost from Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

VGRO traded up C$0.09 on Tuesday, hitting C$31.42. 172,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,768. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$30.56. Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio has a fifty-two week low of C$25.72 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.44.

