Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Capital One Financial Corp

Capital One Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 31.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,299 shares during the period. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $104.66 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $76.86 and a 1 year high of $108.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.65.

