Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Acquired by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 23.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $82.13 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.29. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $81.99 and a 12 month high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

