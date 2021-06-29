Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC

Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 7.3% of Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 232.1% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,921,000 after acquiring an additional 36,299 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $496,000. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 40,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,763,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,475,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,614,000 after purchasing an additional 142,341 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of VOO stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $393.58. 128,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,934,739. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $274.72 and a one year high of $394.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $385.13.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.