Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Acquired by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,866,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,490,446 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for approximately 8.2% of Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned 0.12% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $1,522,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 91.8% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

VTEB stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.25. The stock had a trading volume of 14,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,144. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.15. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.96 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.