Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Quest Investment Management LLC

Quest Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000.

Shares of VTV stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $137.54. The stock had a trading volume of 84,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,106,369. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $97.06 and a twelve month high of $142.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.36.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

