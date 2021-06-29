Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $23.20, but opened at $23.85. Vapotherm shares last traded at $23.97, with a volume of 2,742 shares changing hands.

Specifically, insider Thomas W. Smith bought 94,264 shares of Vapotherm stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.84 per share, with a total value of $2,247,253.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James W. Liken bought 10,000 shares of Vapotherm stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.99 per share, for a total transaction of $169,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 122,232 shares of company stock worth $2,839,042. 12.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vapotherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $625.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.15 and a beta of -1.62. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.80.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.01. Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 34.60% and a negative return on equity of 35.95%. The business had revenue of $32.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.58 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Vapotherm, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VAPO. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Vapotherm by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,174,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,242,000 after purchasing an additional 331,281 shares during the period. Hound Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vapotherm by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 2,121,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,959,000 after purchasing an additional 324,526 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vapotherm by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 947,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,770,000 after purchasing an additional 204,650 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vapotherm in the 1st quarter worth about $3,485,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vapotherm by 907.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 150,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 135,657 shares during the period. 75.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO)

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

