Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO) Short Interest Up 300.0% in June

Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 203,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:VASO opened at $0.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.07. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 million, a P/E ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Vaso has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.18.

Vaso Company Profile

Vaso Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT, Professional Sales Service, and Equipment. The IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services.

