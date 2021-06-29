Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Trading Down 5.6% on Insider Selling

Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) dropped 5.6% during trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $22.65 and last traded at $22.65. Approximately 1,229 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 350,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.00.

Specifically, CEO Grant Pickering sold 8,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $179,179.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,001,914.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jeff Fairman sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,765 shares of company stock valued at $1,007,101. 21.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vaxcyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vaxcyte has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion and a PE ratio of -7.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.47.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.10. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vaxcyte in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 434.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Vaxcyte in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 503.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares during the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

