VEREIT Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:VER)

VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 4,611 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,485% compared to the average daily volume of 291 call options.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VER shares. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VEREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in VEREIT by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,759,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $724,473,000 after acquiring an additional 780,978 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VEREIT in the first quarter valued at $4,414,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of VEREIT by 13.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 126,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after buying an additional 15,219 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VEREIT by 11.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,480,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,260,000 after buying an additional 363,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of VEREIT by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 122,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after buying an additional 17,382 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VER opened at $46.84 on Tuesday. VEREIT has a twelve month low of $29.85 and a twelve month high of $49.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 6.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 52.63, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.14.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $290.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.23 million. VEREIT had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 20.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that VEREIT will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.462 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.49%.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

