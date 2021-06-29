Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $105.00

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $105.00 and last traded at $104.49, with a volume of 9553 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $102.80.

A number of research firms have commented on VICR. BWS Financial lifted their target price on shares of Vicor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Vicor in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vicor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vicor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.95 and a beta of 0.67.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.46 million. Vicor had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Vicor Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $1,010,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,898,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,716,281. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total transaction of $88,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $88,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,885 shares of company stock worth $1,559,907. Insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Analog Century Management LP lifted its position in Vicor by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Analog Century Management LP now owns 81,543 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,934,000 after acquiring an additional 22,970 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Vicor during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vicor during the 1st quarter worth about $1,659,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Vicor by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,037 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Vicor during the 4th quarter worth about $743,000. 36.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

