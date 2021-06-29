Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) Receives Strong-Buy Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their strong-buy rating on shares of Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James currently has a C$32.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Village Farms International’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.11 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.22 EPS.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.
Shares of TSE:VFF opened at C$13.27 on Friday. Village Farms International has a 1 year low of C$5.71 and a 1 year high of C$25.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,654.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.19.
Village Farms International Company Profile
Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.
