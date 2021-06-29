Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) Receives Strong-Buy Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their strong-buy rating on shares of Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James currently has a C$32.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Village Farms International’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.11 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.22 EPS.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Get Village Farms International alerts:

Shares of TSE:VFF opened at C$13.27 on Friday. Village Farms International has a 1 year low of C$5.71 and a 1 year high of C$25.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,654.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.19.

Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$66.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$59.86 million. Analysts expect that Village Farms International will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

Further Reading: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.