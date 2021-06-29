Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI) Receives $17.63 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.63.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VEI. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Vine Energy during the first quarter valued at about $1,718,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vine Energy during the first quarter valued at about $16,284,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vine Energy in the first quarter worth about $20,610,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Vine Energy in the first quarter worth about $450,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Vine Energy in the first quarter worth about $2,549,000.

NYSE VEI opened at $15.29 on Friday. Vine Energy has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $16.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.12.

Vine Energy Company Profile

Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.

