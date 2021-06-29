Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Short Interest Up 231.2% in June

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,700 shares, an increase of 231.2% from the May 31st total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 457,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE NCZ remained flat at $$5.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 9,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,546. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.11. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $5.40.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at $187,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 434.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 69,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 56,500 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 140,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 57,497 shares during the period.

About Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

