Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Holdings Decreased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 423,364 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 13,478 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Visa were worth $89,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of Visa by 13.9% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,455 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. XXEC Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 218.3% during the first quarter. XXEC Inc. now owns 36,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.7% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 91,817 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $19,440,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares during the period. Dash Acquisitions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 38.3% during the first quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 44,021 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,321,000 after purchasing an additional 12,195 shares during the period. Finally, AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,434,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.72.

Visa stock traded up $1.23 on Tuesday, hitting $235.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,495,568. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.00. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $179.23 and a one year high of $238.48.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total transaction of $2,394,060.78. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 11,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,394,060.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,655 shares of company stock worth $20,166,882 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

