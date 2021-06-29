Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $33.75. Vivendi shares last traded at $33.61, with a volume of 351,584 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VIVHY shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Friday, May 14th. Oddo Bhf raised Vivendi from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vivendi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $39.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.27.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. Vivendi’s payout ratio is presently 45.90%.

Vivendi SE operates as a content, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of the artist and merchandising services.

