VMware’s (VMW) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their outperform rating on shares of VMware (NYSE:VMW) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a $175.00 price objective on the virtualization software provider’s stock.

VMW has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities reiterated a market perform rating and set a $169.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VMware from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $171.07.

Shares of VMW opened at $159.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. VMware has a 1-year low of $126.79 and a 1-year high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76. VMware had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. VMware’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VMware will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 19,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.12, for a total transaction of $2,968,384.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,316,819.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 24,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.64, for a total value of $4,061,917.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 151,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,444,734.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,486 shares of company stock valued at $18,624,436 in the last ninety days. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VMW. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of VMware by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 29,762 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,837 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of VMware by 193.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,648,216 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $231,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,452 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of VMware by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,443 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $15,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter worth about $9,702,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of VMware by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 20,264 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. 16.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

