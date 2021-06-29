VNX Exchange Price Reaches $0.0463 on Exchanges (VNXLU)

VNX Exchange (CURRENCY:VNXLU) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. One VNX Exchange coin can currently be purchased for $0.0463 or 0.00000129 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, VNX Exchange has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. VNX Exchange has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $77,738.00 worth of VNX Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About VNX Exchange

VNX Exchange (CRYPTO:VNXLU) is a coin. VNX Exchange’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,104,700 coins. The official message board for VNX Exchange is vnx.io/blog . VNX Exchange’s official website is vnx.io . VNX Exchange’s official Twitter account is @vnx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VNX Exchange is a Luxembourg-based asset-backed token issuance platform also aiming to create a secondary marketplace. It's designed to provide a simple and user-friendly process for regular and professional investors to participate in the digital asset offerings alongside the lead investor. “

VNX Exchange Coin Trading

