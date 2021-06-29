Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €270.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) received a €270.00 ($317.65) price target from analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.52% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €280.00 ($329.41) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €245.00 ($288.24) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Independent Research set a €272.00 ($320.00) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group set a €300.00 ($352.94) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($278.82) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €256.00 ($301.18).

Shares of ETR VOW3 opened at €213.40 ($251.06) on Tuesday. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a 12-month high of €252.20 ($296.71). The firm has a market cap of $44.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €222.66.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

