Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €290.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €290.00 ($341.18) target price on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €272.00 ($320.00) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($278.82) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Nord/LB set a €280.00 ($329.41) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €295.00 ($347.06) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €256.00 ($301.18).

ETR:VOW3 opened at €213.40 ($251.06) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €222.66. Volkswagen has a twelve month low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a twelve month high of €252.20 ($296.71). The stock has a market capitalization of $44.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.57.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

