Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of NYSE:IHD opened at $8.56 on Tuesday. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $8.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.21.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Company Profile

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

