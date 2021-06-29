Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) Short Interest Down 95.0% in June

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decline of 95.0% from the May 31st total of 189,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDE. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new stake in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $502,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after purchasing an additional 37,892 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $301,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 85,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 19,737 shares during the period.

Shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund stock opened at $12.94 on Tuesday. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a 52 week low of $8.66 and a 52 week high of $13.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.229 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Company Profile

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.

