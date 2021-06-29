Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €156.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €156.00 ($183.53) price target on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WCH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a €161.00 ($189.41) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a €123.00 ($144.71) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Independent Research set a €133.00 ($156.47) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €139.00 ($163.53).

WCH stock opened at €131.30 ($154.47) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €131.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97. Wacker Chemie has a 12 month low of €57.78 ($67.98) and a 12 month high of €143.30 ($168.59). The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.08.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

