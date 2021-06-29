Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 34.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WM. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management stock opened at $139.18 on Tuesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.95 and a twelve month high of $144.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.80.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 9.97%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.07%.

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 131,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $18,493,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,012 shares in the company, valued at $39,903,686. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $622,636.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,070,595.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,056 shares of company stock worth $19,116,090 in the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.77.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.