Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:WTRE) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:WTRE) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 382,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,991 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.92% of Watford worth $13,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Watford by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital Management LLC increased its position in Watford by 5.0% during the first quarter. Chicago Capital Management LLC now owns 29,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Watford by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Watford by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Watford by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTRE opened at $34.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $694.75 million, a P/E ratio of 1.88 and a beta of -0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. Watford Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $36.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.87.

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $207.26 million during the quarter. Watford had a return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 37.12%. Research analysts forecast that Watford Holdings Ltd. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WTRE shares. TheStreet downgraded Watford from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Watford from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as executive assurance, medical malpractice liability, other professional liability, workers' compensation, excess and umbrella liability, and excess auto liability; other specialty reinsurance, including personal and commercial auto, mortgage, surety, accident and health, workers' compensation catastrophe, agriculture and marine, and aviation; and property catastrophe reinsurance, as well as other insurance programs comprising general liability, umbrella liability, professional liability, personal and commercial automobile, and inland marine and property business with minimal catastrophe exposure.

