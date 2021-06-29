WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,379 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,845 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.22% of WD-40 worth $51,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WDFC. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in WD-40 in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in WD-40 by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in WD-40 in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in WD-40 by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,813 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in WD-40 by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Get WD-40 alerts:

WDFC stock opened at $255.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $249.04. WD-40 has a 12-month low of $183.55 and a 12-month high of $333.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.04 and a beta of -0.24.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). WD-40 had a return on equity of 44.95% and a net margin of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $111.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WD-40 will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WDFC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WD-40 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of WD-40 from $353.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.