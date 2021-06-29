Wealthfront Advisers LLC Boosts Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,624 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $8,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.5% in the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 162,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,591,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,091,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 318,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,781,000 after acquiring an additional 14,617 shares during the period. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 50,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 16,038 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on KO. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.50.

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $5,992,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,530,796.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,095,858.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 170,403 shares in the company, valued at $9,523,823.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 195,392 shares of company stock worth $10,732,959 over the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,968,400. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $43.55 and a 12 month high of $56.48. The stock has a market cap of $233.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.73.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The company had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

