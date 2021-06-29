Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys 19,624 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,624 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $8,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $54.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,968,400. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $43.55 and a 12-month high of $56.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The company had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $5,992,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,718 shares in the company, valued at $14,530,796.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,095,858.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 170,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,523,823.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 195,392 shares of company stock worth $10,732,959. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Argus increased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

