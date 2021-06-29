Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys 6,444 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 86,249 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,444 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $11,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 308.0% in the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Insiders sold 4,855 shares of company stock valued at $643,533 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $0.80 on Tuesday, reaching $140.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,765,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.32. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $86.68 and a 1 year high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 81.44%.

Several brokerages recently commented on QCOM. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (down from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.60.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

