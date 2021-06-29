Wealthfront Advisers LLC Grows Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 48.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,960 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,066 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $10,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of Intel by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.32.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of INTC traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,073,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,568,371. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

