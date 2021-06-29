Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $113.20 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 610,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,777 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises about 0.6% of Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $113,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ADE LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000.

VV stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $200.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,484. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $138.50 and a 52 week high of $200.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $195.70.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

