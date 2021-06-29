Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $16.97 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 67.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,348 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned 0.12% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $16,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000.

NYSEARCA BIV traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $89.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,071. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.41. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $88.21 and a 52 week high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

