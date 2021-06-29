Wealthfront Advisers LLC Increases Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,503 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $9,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 56,486 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,743,000 after buying an additional 26,767 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 236.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 302,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,589,000 after buying an additional 212,738 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 375,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $71,317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 182,469 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,702,000 after purchasing an additional 64,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

NYSE:LOW traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $194.85. 87,526 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,089,858. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.31 and a 12-month high of $215.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $195.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $137.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.35.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The company had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.09%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.57.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.