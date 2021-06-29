Wedbush Increases Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Price Target to $149.00

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Wedbush from $114.00 to $149.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.33.

Shares of Beam Therapeutics stock opened at $108.85 on Tuesday. Beam Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $18.76 and a twelve month high of $126.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of -16.95 and a beta of 1.01.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($2.61). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.00 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 113.20% and a negative net margin of 1,523,724.75%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John M. Evans sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total value of $1,762,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,038,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,236,713.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEAM. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $6,182,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $1,781,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $7,845,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $2,947,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 336.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 194,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,836,000 after purchasing an additional 149,824 shares during the last quarter. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

