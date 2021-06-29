Weiss Asset Management LP Buys 2,203,786 Shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FUSE)

Weiss Asset Management LP increased its stake in Fusion Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FUSE) by 507.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,637,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,203,786 shares during the period. Fusion Acquisition makes up approximately 0.7% of Weiss Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Weiss Asset Management LP owned about 0.06% of Fusion Acquisition worth $26,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Fusion Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $980,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Fusion Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $452,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Fusion Acquisition alerts:

Shares of FUSE stock remained flat at $$9.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,412. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.92. Fusion Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $12.90.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fusion Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FUSE).

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.