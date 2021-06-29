Weiss Asset Management LP Makes New $7.72 Million Investment in RMG Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:RMGCU)

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:RMGCU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 775,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,720,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RMGCU. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,200,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,872,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,566,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,692,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,990,000.

Shares of RMGCU stock remained flat at $$10.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,303. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.00. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $11.15.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

