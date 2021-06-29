Weiss Asset Management LP Purchases New Position in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV)

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,521,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,385,000. Weiss Asset Management LP owned 0.22% of Spring Valley Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in Spring Valley Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,415,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Spring Valley Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,021,000. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new stake in Spring Valley Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spring Valley Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $356,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Spring Valley Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $364,000.

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Spring Valley Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:SV remained flat at $$10.01 during trading on Tuesday. 1,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,373. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $12.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.97.

Spring Valley Acquisition Profile

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

