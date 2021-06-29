Weiss Asset Management LP Raises Stock Position in Union Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LATN)

Weiss Asset Management LP increased its stake in Union Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LATN) by 1,571.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,003,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 943,628 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings in Union Acquisition Corp. II were worth $10,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LATN. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,507,000. Ramius Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $833,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Union Acquisition Corp. II by 295.4% in the 4th quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 222,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 166,293 shares in the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Union Acquisition Corp. II by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 281,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 100,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Union Acquisition Corp. II by 184.6% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 181,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 117,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

LATN stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.09. The company had a trading volume of 3,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,839. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.09. Union Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.86 and a twelve month high of $10.74.

Union Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Miami, Florida.

See Also: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LATN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LATN).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.