Weiss Asset Management LP Sells 277,801 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Weiss Asset Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 43.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 365,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 277,801 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $17,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 21,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 17,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 18,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KKR traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.47. 43,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,769,707. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.24 and a 1-year high of $61.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $35.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.41.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 58.79% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $493.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 32.58%.

In related news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $733,941.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. acquired 11,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.24 per share, with a total value of $300,001.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KKR. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.45.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

