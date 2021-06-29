Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the May 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund stock traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $15.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,962. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.24. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a one year low of $14.72 and a one year high of $17.32.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.0465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $319,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 35,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 20,655 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $601,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 50,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

About Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

