Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Purchased by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,099 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WDC. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the first quarter valued at $3,905,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 44.5% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,377 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 6,580 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 1.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 223,394 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $14,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 7.6% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 440,687 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,412,000 after acquiring an additional 31,148 shares during the period. Finally, First American Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 34.8% in the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 81,216 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,421,000 after acquiring an additional 20,972 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on WDC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Western Digital from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Western Digital from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.96.

Shares of WDC stock opened at $69.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.01. Western Digital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.53 and a fifty-two week high of $78.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.81. The firm has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.49 and a beta of 1.60.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 2.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

